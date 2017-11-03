Arsenal and Liverpool Handed Boost In Arturo Vidal Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool have been given a boost with the news that if they want to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich then they will have one fewer club to battle for his signature.



Chile international Vidal has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but the energetic midfielder has yet to sample England's top flight.











Vidal has struggled for playing time at German giants Bayern Munich, with just five Bundesliga stars so far this term, and his situation has fueled speculation that he could quit the Allianz Arena in January.



But Inter, who has been linked with Vidal, cannot fork out a big fee for the Chilean, sporting director Piero Ausilio insists.





" It's not fair to deceive the fans", Ausilio told Italian daily Tuttosport.