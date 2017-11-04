Alfredo Morelos Starts, Bruno Alves On Bench – Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Partick Thistle

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox this afternoon.



The Gers are still being led by caretaker manager Graeme Murty following the sacking of Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha. Murty guided Rangers to a 3-1 win at Hearts last weekend and will want to clock up another three points before the international break.











Murty is without influential midfielder Graham Dorrans, while Lee Wallace, Fabio Cardoso and Jordan Rossiter are also on the sidelines.



The caretaker boss picks Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he opts for Ross McCrorie and Danny Wilson as the central pair. Jason Holt and Ryan Jack will look to control midfield, with Josh Windass also picked. Daniel Candeias will want to provide service for Alfredo Morelos and Kenny Miller.



Murty has a number of options on the bench at his disposal if needed and can turn to the experienced Bruno Alves, with youngster Ryan Hardie also available.



Rangers Team vs Partick Thistle



Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, McCrorie, John, Holt, Jack, Windass, Candeias, Miller, Morelos



Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, Alves, Barjonas, Herrera, Hardie, Kranjcar

