Sadio Mane Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with West Ham at the London Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.



Jurgen Klopp's men comfortably saw off Maribor in midweek Champions League action to make it back to back wins after defeating Huddersfield Town in the Premier League last weekend.











Klopp's side won 4-0 at the London Stadium last season, but for the visit to the capital this time around, the Liverpool boss is without Philippe Coutinho.



Simon Mignolet is given the vote to feature in goal, while at the back Klopp selects Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as the central pairing. Emre Can features in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are up top.



If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge.



Liverpool Team vs West Ham United



Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Milner, Grujic, Sturridge, Solanke

