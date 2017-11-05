Seen Managers Get Sacked For Less – Former Leeds United Star On Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan admits that he has seen managers sacked for less than Thomas Christiansen's current run of form as Whites boss.



Leeds' Championship form as gone into meltdown, with the Yorkshire side losing seven of their last nine league matches to slip down to tenth in the standings; the Whites led the Championship earlier this season.











There is no sign of Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani pulling the trigger on Christiansen's reign as boss at Elland Road, but Whelan admits he has seen managers lose their job for less.



And the former Leeds star, who dubbed the situation "critical", warned there are stiff tests ahead for the Whites which could see the side fall further down the standings.





" As a manager your future gets dictated by results. When I look at that [his recent record] I've seen managers get sacked for less", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.