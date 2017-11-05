This Was Downside – Former Liverpool Star With Minor Criticism of Win at West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has conceded that it was disappointing to see the Reds failing to put up with the little phase of pressure West Ham created at the London Stadium.



The Merseyside giants scored a comfortable 4-1 win over the Hammers at the London Stadium, but they were under pressure when West Ham pulled one goal back in the second half through Manuel Lanzini.











The away side were put under pressure at the start of the second half as West Ham looked to get back into the game and McAteer admits that it was disappointing that the Reds failed to weather the storm.



He believes that during that phase Liverpool should have looked to stand up to West Ham’s pressure and look to get through the phase without conceding and kept a clean sheet.





The former midfielder said on LFC TV: “If there was any little downside, it was that little ten-minute spell where West Ham pressed and pushed and got something from it.

“You want Liverpool to stand and roll their sleeves up and say that we are going to protect the clean sheet; we are going to protect what we have got and they didn’t quite do it.



“Poor defending from Joe Gomez – he got caught in the wrong body shape.



"Sometimes when a ball comes in you have got to concede that you are not going to win it and so you defend the next phase and he didn’t do it.



“[Manuel] Lanzini had a good first touch and it was a good finish.”



Liverpool will return to league action after the international break when they host Southampton at Anfield on 18th November.

