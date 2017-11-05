XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2017 - 14:13 GMT

This Was Downside – Former Liverpool Star With Minor Criticism of Win at West Ham

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has conceded that it was disappointing to see the Reds failing to put up with the little phase of pressure West Ham created at the London Stadium.

The Merseyside giants scored a comfortable 4-1 win over the Hammers at the London Stadium, but they were under pressure when West Ham pulled one goal back in the second half through Manuel Lanzini.




The away side were put under pressure at the start of the second half as West Ham looked to get back into the game and McAteer admits that it was disappointing that the Reds failed to weather the storm.

He believes that during that phase Liverpool should have looked to stand up to West Ham’s pressure and look to get through the phase without conceding and kept a clean sheet.
 


The former midfielder said on LFC TV: “If there was any little downside, it was that little ten-minute spell where West Ham pressed and pushed and got something from it.  

“You want Liverpool to stand and roll their sleeves up and say that we are going to protect the clean sheet; we are going to protect what we have got and they didn’t quite do it.

“Poor defending from Joe Gomez – he got caught in the wrong body shape.

"Sometimes when a ball comes in you have got to concede that you are not going to win it and so you defend the next phase and he didn’t do it.

“[Manuel] Lanzini had a good first touch and it was a good finish.”

Liverpool will return to league action after the international break when they host Southampton at Anfield on 18th November. 
 