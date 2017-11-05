We Just Have To Learn How To Get Most Out of Him – Graeme Murty On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has conceded that his side are still struggling to understand how to get the best use of Josh Windass because of his multiple qualities.



Windass got on the scoresheet on Saturday in Rangers’ 3-0 win over local rivals Partick Thistle as they continued to impress following the departure of Pedro Caixinha.











The attacking midfielder has been a regular feature of Rangers’ team since he joined the club last year, but is yet to leave a huge mark on Scottish football with his performances.



With three goals and two assists to his name this season in the league, Murty admits that there is no doubt about the quality of the player, but Rangers need to identify how to get the best use of all his attributes.





The Rangers caretaker boss is keen to see Windass use his pace to get behind defences and get into goalscoring positions more to get more out of his quality to finish off chances.

Murty told the club’s official website: “We just have to identify with Josh what he is brilliant at, because he’s got many attributes and we have to make sure we harness those attributes in a positive manner to affect the game.



“I think we could use him more, we could definitely get him to appreciate spaces behind the backline more because he’s very quick.



“He finishes very well in training, we just need to make sure we are getting him into those situations more often and if he does that he’s got a good finish as we saw.”



Windass has netted just four goals and seven assists in 42 appearances since joining Rangers.

