PHOTO: Former Leeds Star Still Remembers Fans’ Role In San Siro

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has paid a special tribute to the Whites fans for their role in helping their team on a famous European night at the San Siro.



In a tough group involving AC Milan and Barcelona, Leeds were in with an uphill task to reach the next stage of the Champions League in the 2000/01 campaign.











Leeds needed something on the last day at the San Siro to qualify for the next round and Matteo got on the scoresheet as the Whites drew 1-1 with AC Milan at the San Siro on 8th November, 2000.



The point helped Leeds to edge out Barcelona for the second qualifying spot in the group and 17 years later, the former White still remembers the famous night in Milan.



17 years ago… wow where did that go! An Amazing night made even better by the Leeds fans! @LUFC @andrearadri @acmilan @LucasRadebe pic.twitter.com/eClwkeXbKY — Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) 8 November 2017



He insisted that the travelling Leeds fans made the whole occasion even more special with their rabid support on a famous European night for the club.

Matteo posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “17 years ago… wow where did that go!



“An amazing night made even better by the Leeds fans!”



Leeds had their most famous European run when they reached the semi-finals in 2000/01, but were seen off by Valencia over two legs.

