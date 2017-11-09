Look How Much We Enjoy Playing Under Graeme Murty – Rangers Star Points To Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Holt thinks that Rangers’ performance against Hearts and Partick Thistle shows how much the Gers players are enjoying playing under interim manager Graeme Murty.



The Under-20s boss stepped into the role of first team manager on an interim basis for the second time this year after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha at the end of October.











Despite Murty, who took charge of Rangers temporarily in similar circumstances in March after the departure of Mark Warburton, just having a day to prepare the Light Blues for their match against Hearts, the Scottish champions won 3-1 at Murrayfield.



Rangers then beat Partick Thistle 3-0 at Ibrox before the international break as they maintained their perfect record under Murty.





And Holt explained that the Rangers players are thoroughly enjoying playing under Murty, which was evident from their displays in the two games.

“He has been great”, Holt told Rangers TV, when asked about his experience of working under Murty.



“Before the Hearts game he didn’t have much time so it was just a case of us going and playing and just touching up on a few details.



“But we had the whole week before the Partick game and we worked on a few things and I think the boys thoroughly enjoyed working under him.



“Obviously it makes it easier if you are part of the club, but like I said all the boys really enjoyed working under him and I think that showed in the couple of performances.”



Rangers, who remain in search of Caixinha’s permanent successor, are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table.

