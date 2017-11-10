Leeds United Loanee’s Spell Cut Short

Follow @insidefutbol





National League North side York City have confirmed that young goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell's loan spell has been ended and the player has returned to his parent club Leeds United.



The 21-year-old had joined Martin Gray's side back in October, putting pen-to-paper to a loan deal and played four games during the course of his stay.











However, he will now return to his parent club, with whom he has been since 2013, initially as a youngster and then as a senior side star making his first team debut in 2015.



The York City manager confirmed the news, further confirming that they have followed up the departure with the signing of Adam Bartlett from rivals Darlington for an undisclosed fee.





The club's sporting director Dave Penney said that they had been monitoring Bartlett with manager Gray always wanting to sign the player having already worked with him.

"We have been looking around for a goalkeeper and, deep down, Martin always wanted Adam. He has worked with him before, he has great respect for him, and he trusts him", Penney told his club's official website.



As far as Peacock-Farrell is concerned he will now be returning to Leeds' training facility and continue fighting for his place in Thomas Christiansen's team.



The competition though will be high with Felix Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan already being the preferred options on matchdays.

