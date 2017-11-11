His Ambitions Go Beyond Rangers But Good Move – Ex-Australia Star Backs Ante Postecoglu

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa and Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich thinks that the Rangers job would be a good move for Australia boss Ante Postecoglu.



The Greece-born tactician has been linked with taking over at Rangers, with the Scottish giants currently hunting for a new manager after sacking Pedro Caixinha.











Bosnich thinks that Rangers would provide a good next step for the 52-year-old, though he admits that Postecoglu will have ambitions to manage a bigger club than the Gers, indicating the Ibrox outfit could be a stepping stone.



The former goalkeeper said on Bill & Bozz: " I think that would be a good move for Ange.





"He has got ambitions to manage at a bigger club [than Rangers]", he continued.