His Ambitions Go Beyond Rangers But Good Move – Ex-Australia Star Backs Ante Postecoglu

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich thinks that the Rangers job would be a good move for Australia boss Ante Postecoglu.
The Greece-born tactician has been linked with taking over at Rangers, with the Scottish giants currently hunting for a new manager after sacking Pedro Caixinha.
Bosnich thinks that Rangers would provide a good next step for the 52-year-old, though he admits that Postecoglu will have ambitions to manage a bigger club than the Gers, indicating the Ibrox outfit could be a stepping stone.
The former goalkeeper said on Bill & Bozz: "I think that would be a good move for Ange.
"He has got ambitions to manage at a bigger club [than Rangers]", he continued.
"So far as I’m concerned, as long as he gets us to the World Cup he’s entitled to do what he wants."
Postecoglu's Australia side are currently in the thick of a two-legged World Cup qualifying playoff against Honduras and played out a 0-0 draw in the away leg on Friday.
The coach has been tipped to leave regardless of the outcome however.
Rangers say they expect more applications for the manager's post next week and have yet to interview candidates.