06 October 2016

12/11/2017 - 11:25 GMT

Scout Who Unearthed Christian Eriksen and Kasper Dolberg Thrilled With Ajax Honour

 




Scout John Steen Olsen, who discovered Christian Eriksen and Kasper Dolberg, has been left emotional after being appointed a member of Dutch club Ajax.

Membership spots are usually reserved for Ajax's former players, but an exception has been made for Steen Olsen, who has been searching for future stars for the Dutch club for 20 years and is showing no sign of slowing down.




He unearthed midfielder Eriksen, who is now turning on the style for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while also discovering striker Dolberg, whom Ajax are still receiving the benefit of, but who is on the radar of a number of top sides, such as Liverpool.

Ajax have been keen to reward Steen Olsen and he is thrilled with his club membership.
 


"I was almost crying, it's so amazing", Steen Olsen told Ajax TV, after being surprised by the accolade.

"I do not know what to say, this is the most beautiful thing Ajax have done for me.

"I did not know [about it and I just] thought we were just going to eat and talk.

"Yes, joining [the club] is fantastic. Ajax is my second home.

"I am so happy that I've worked for Ajax for all these years.

"When I wake up, I go to watch matches every day."

The veteran scout is not thinking of hanging up his notepad just yet however and wants to continue to unearth future gems for Ajax.

"I hope that, despite my age, I can continue to do this work for many years.

"There's nothing better", Steen Olsen added.
 