Former Leeds Star Sees Whites Raising Game Against Middlesbrough Due To Garry Monk Factor

David Prutton has insisted that he can see Leeds United beating Middlesbrough after the international break as he thinks the Whites will raise their game upon seeing Garry Monk return to Elland Road.



Monk was in charge of Leeds last season, with the Yorkshire giants narrowly missing out on a playoff spot finish in the Championship.











The former Swansea City boss then decided to leave Leeds for Boro in the summer as he was unconvinced about new owner Andrea Radrizzani's commitment to him, and the Whites roped in Thomas Christiansen as Monk’s successor.



And Prutton, whose former team have lost six of their last seven Championship games, however, sees Leeds beating Middlesbrough at the weekend in order to prove a point to Monk.





But the 36-year-old was quick to add that there is also a possibility of Monk firing Middlesbrough up to get one over Leeds on Sunday.

“Leeds obviously return to action against Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Sunday and I could see Leeds beating them”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I can see them raising it because of the personnel that are in charge in Boro and that is obviously a good motivating factor.



“I could see them beating Boro but I could also see Boro turning them over too.



“I can see Boro going there fired up with Garry in charge.



“If you take the emotion out of it, Garry probably privately wants to get one over a club that we all know he had a lot of affinity with."



Prutton further added that the Leeds fans turning against Monk so soon after he left the club would have left the Middlesbrough manager surprised.



“The reaction he got from the fans when he left probably surprised him a little bit but it’s a fans prerogative to express themselves when they see somebody leaving", he continued.



“I think Garry thought he was always going to be well-liked but it shows how quickly Leeds fans move on and suddenly they have got a new set of players and a new manager to sing about.



“There will be a bit of emotion in it and for Leeds I think it will be a case of proving to themselves that the manager that moved left behind a good team and a good squad and that at this moment in time just need inspiring.”



Middlesbrough presently find themselves in fifth place in the Championship table with 26 points from 16 games, five places and three points ahead of Leeds.

