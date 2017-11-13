Tottenham Hotspur Lock Down Talent On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Brandon Austin has signed a new deal with the club that will keep him with the north London giants at least until June 2019.



The young goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut for the Lilywhites, though he has gathered first team experience by travelling with Mauricio Pochettino's team to the United States for their pre-season tour.











Austin has also represented the United States at Under-18 level, having received his first call from his country in April this year.



The youngster is currently a regular with Tottenham's Under-23 team, playing in five Under-23 league games and has also featured three times in four UEFA Youth League games.





Announcing the contract renewal on the club's official website, Tottenham's statement read: "We are delighted to announce that Brandon Austin has signed a new contract with the club until 2019."

The starlet will now work towards continuing his development with the Under-23 side so that he can make headway towards breaking into the senior squad.



The competition there though will be high with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga all vying for that one position between the sticks.



Alfie Whiteman is yet another player who has burst onto the first team scene, with the goalkeeper making it to the bench for the match against Crystal Palace last weekend.

