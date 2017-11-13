We’re Still In Race – Schalke Sporting Director Not Giving Up On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel insists that his side have not given up hope of keeping in-demand Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with a number of top clubs, including Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal.



Goretzka is out of contract at Schalke at the end of the season and is an increasingly attractive target for several clubs.











Despite not having managed to thrash out a contract renewal agreement with Goretzka, Heidel says Schalke have not yet given up on keeping the player and remain firmly in the race to do so.



"We are still in the race", the sporting director told German magazine Kicker.





"Leon must get the feeling that something is happening at Schalke", he added.