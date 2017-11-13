West Ham Fans Were Fantastic – New Hammers Assistant Relishing Starting Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuart Pearce is starting his role as West Ham United assistant boss today and admits the chance to join the Hammers as part of David Moyes' backroom team was one he could not refuse.



Moyes has started to put his backroom team together with former Norwich City assistant Alan Irvine joining, while Billy McKinlay, currently at Sunderland in a caretaker capacity, is expected to follow suit.











Pearce had a spell with West Ham as a player and has fond memories of his treatment from the Hammers faithful.



Working alongside Moyes was also a factor in Pearce taking the assistant job, though he makes no bones about just how tough the challenge he has walked into at the London Stadium is.





"I’m really looking forward to coming in and getting involved", Pearce explained to the club's official site.