06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2017 - 10:45 GMT

West Ham Fans Were Fantastic – New Hammers Assistant Relishing Starting Work

 




Stuart Pearce is starting his role as West Ham United assistant boss today and admits the chance to join the Hammers as part of David Moyes' backroom team was one he could not refuse.

Moyes has started to put his backroom team together with former Norwich City assistant Alan Irvine joining, while Billy McKinlay, currently at Sunderland in a caretaker capacity, is expected to follow suit.




Pearce had a spell with West Ham as a player and has fond memories of his treatment from the Hammers faithful.

Working alongside Moyes was also a factor in Pearce taking the assistant job, though he makes no bones about just how tough the challenge he has walked into at the London Stadium is.
 


"I’m really looking forward to coming in and getting involved", Pearce explained to the club's official site.

"The opportunity to work with David Moyes, who I have respected greatly over the years, was a big factor, as was having previously played for the club.

"It’s been many years since I was there for a couple of seasons, but I really enjoyed my time.

"The West Ham fans were fantastic to me and I’m looking forward to coming back.

"It’s tough times at the moment but it’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I’m really excited by the challenge."

Pearce turned out as a player for West Ham from 1999 until 2001 and has senior managerial experience with spells in charge of Manchester City, England Under-21s, Great Britain's Olympic Team and most recently at Nottingham Forest.
 