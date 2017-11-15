Athletic Bilbao Prepare To Meet Arsenal Linked Goalkeeper’s Contract Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





Athletic Bilbao are prepared to adhere to Real Madrid and Arsenal goalkeeping target Kepa Arrizabalaga’s demands in order to hold on to him in the near future.



The 23-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and there has been little movement in negotiations over a new contract with Athletic Bilbao over the last few months.











Athletic Bilbao were keen to add an exorbitant release clause in the goalkeeper’s contract, but Kepa was not prepared to have a huge figure mentioned in his new deal with the club.



Arsenal have been monitoring his situation but Athletic Bilbao are facing a real threat from Real Madrid, who are interested in signing up the player in January by paying more than his current buy-out clause.





However, according to Spanish broadcaster ETB, a compromise is on the cards and Athletic Bilbao have communicated to the goalkeeper’s representatives that they are prepared to accept his demands.

The Basque club are ready to have a lower release clause and are also prepared to meet the player’s wage demands in order to keep his suitors at bay for the time being.



Athletic Bilbao have backed down from their original stance of reaching an agreement on their terms and are keen to compromise so that they can get Kepa to sign a new long term contract.



They are aware without a compromise they could lose the promising Spain international goalkeeper in the winter window.

