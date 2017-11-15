XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2017 - 11:01 GMT

Chelsea Star Expected To Be Fit For West Brom Meeting

 




Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is expected to be fit for the Blues’ Premier League encounter against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who played and scored in Belgium’s 3-3 draw with Mexico in a friendly last week, picked up a knock in that game.




As a result, Hazard did not play in Belgium’s 1-0 win over Japan in another friendly last night.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Hazard only watched the Japan game from the sidelines as a precautionary measure and he is expected to return to action against West Brom at the weekend.
 


The Belgian is a vital player for Chelsea, having scored three goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions in the present campaign.

The Blues are currently fourth in the league table with 22 points from 11 games, nine adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea headed into the international break on the back of a 1-0 win over rivals Manchester United.
 