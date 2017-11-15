XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2017 - 15:21 GMT

Further Club Join Transfer Scrap For Arsenal Targeted Defender

 




Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase for Barcelona and Arsenal linked defender Matthijs de Ligt, increasing the looming transfer scrap for the Ajax man.

The 18-year-old central defender has been gradually emerging as one of the most wanted young centre-backs in Europe over the last few months, with clubs across the continent keeping track of his progress at Ajax.




Clubs such as Barcelona and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on his situation with a view to signing him next summer and even Serie A giants such as Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are interested in him.

And it seems the queue of De Ligt’s suitors is only going to increase exponentially in the coming days as according to German magazine Sport Bild, Dortmund are also eyeing a move for him in the near future.
 


Peter Bosz, the former Ajax coach and current Dortmund boss, is well aware of the young defender’s talent as De Ligt played a key role in the Dutch giants’ run to the Europa League final last season.  

The Dortmund coach has already spoken with the club hierarchy about potential future targets for the side and the 18-year-old defender features prominently on his list.

It is unclear whether Dortmund will look to make an early move for De Ligt in the January transfer window to blindside his other suitors or wait until the summer transfer window.

Ajax are only too keen to encourage other clubs to join the chase as it will shoot up the young defender’s potential transfer fee in the coming months.
 