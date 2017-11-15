Roma Showing Interest In Chelsea Linked Midfielder But No Concrete Move Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are interested in Chelsea linked midfielder Arturo Vidal, but they are yet to take any concrete steps in the saga.



The Chilean midfielder’s current deal with Bayern Munich runs out at the end of next season, but there are suggestions the Bavarians are planning for life after Vidal.











Bayern Munich are understood to be prepared to sell the 30-year-old next summer and it has led to a number European giants being linked with a move for him.



Inter Milan have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and there are rumours that even Antonio Conte is keen to take the Chilean to Stamford Bridge in the near future.





And it seems the interest in the midfielder is only growing as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma are also eyeing a move to take Vidal to the Italian capital.

Roma sporting director Monchi has a pre-existing relationship with the player and he is expected to play a key role in any move for the midfielder by the Giallorossi in the near future.



However, there interest in the Chilean is still tentative and the club are yet to take any concrete steps towards ensuring Vidal moves to Roma if he decides to leave Bayern Munich in the coming months.



The Chilean remains an in-demand talent in Serie A after his successful stint with Juventus.

