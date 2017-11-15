Serie A Giants Linked With Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen could emerge as a possible target for Serie A giants Inter Milan next summer.



The Dane has been earning rave reviews for the starring role he has been playing for Tottenham and Denmark over the last few years and has been gradually emerging on the radar of big clubs.











Eriksen was again on display last night when his hat-trick against Ireland helped Denmark seal their place in next summer’s World Cup and it has led to speculation over his long term future at Tottenham too.



Barcelona have always been mentioned as possible suitors for the Dane and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Inter could come calling for him at the end of the season.





Adding a creative midfielder to their ranks remains a top priority for Inter in the upcoming transfer windows and they are keeping an eye on a number of players in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore has been mooted as a target, but Inter are also alive to the possibility of signing up Eriksen from Tottenham next summer.



The Dane has been on Inter’s radar for a while but the club are yet to have an opportunity to make a real effort to take Eriksen to the San Siro in recent times.



The Nerazzurri are considering a move for Eriksen in the summer but Tottenham are expected to block any attempts to take him away from north London.

