XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2017 - 21:52 GMT

Harry Kane Is Unique, The Ultimate Striker – Kevin Campbell

 




Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on Tottenham Hotspur’s all-action striker Harry Kane and feels the England man is a unique footballer.

Kane has been one of Europe’s best goalscorers over the last three seasons and has been the talismanic man up front Tottenham have relied upon to get the goals for the team regularly.




He recently captained England in a World Cup qualifier and the Three Lions’ World Cup hopes for next summer are heavily dependent on Kane producing his prolific club form on the international stage.

Campbell has raved about the qualities that the Tottenham striker brings to the table and admits that he is a unique striker who cannot be compared with anyone from the past.
 


The former Arsenal man admits that Kane’s all-round game makes him the ultimate striker in football and such an important player for his club and country. 

Asked if Kane reminds him of anyone, Campbell told Betsafe: “It’s weird because he doesn’t just stay up top.

“He roves around, he goes side to side – he’s an all action player. He doesn’t really remind me of anyone except himself, having watched him now.

“He is what you call, for Tottenham, the ultimate striker because he holds the ball up, he can run in behind, he can go wide and he can track back.

“He’s pretty unique in that sense.”

Kane has scored an astounding 112 goals in just 179 appearances for Tottenham thus far.
 