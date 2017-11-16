Harry Kane Is Unique, The Ultimate Striker – Kevin Campbell

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on Tottenham Hotspur’s all-action striker Harry Kane and feels the England man is a unique footballer.



Kane has been one of Europe’s best goalscorers over the last three seasons and has been the talismanic man up front Tottenham have relied upon to get the goals for the team regularly.











He recently captained England in a World Cup qualifier and the Three Lions’ World Cup hopes for next summer are heavily dependent on Kane producing his prolific club form on the international stage.



Campbell has raved about the qualities that the Tottenham striker brings to the table and admits that he is a unique striker who cannot be compared with anyone from the past.





The former Arsenal man admits that Kane’s all-round game makes him the ultimate striker in football and such an important player for his club and country.

Asked if Kane reminds him of anyone, Campbell told Betsafe: “It’s weird because he doesn’t just stay up top.



“He roves around, he goes side to side – he’s an all action player. He doesn’t really remind me of anyone except himself, having watched him now.



“He is what you call, for Tottenham, the ultimate striker because he holds the ball up, he can run in behind, he can go wide and he can track back.



“He’s pretty unique in that sense.”



Kane has scored an astounding 112 goals in just 179 appearances for Tottenham thus far.

