He Probably Isn’t Hopeless – Leeds United Summer Recruit Defended By Former Whites Boss

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn feels it is wrong to write Jay-Roy Grot off when he is not being played in his correct position this season.



Leeds signed the young Dutch forward in the summer but Grot has done little to make an impression on the Leeds fans, who have seen their team lose seven of their last ten league games.











The 19-year-old has largely been used as a substitute and Redfearn admits a lot of work needs to go into his game at the moment as he is still a raw and unpolished player.



However, the former Leeds boss says there is no point in trying to play him up front for the moment as it is not the best use of ability to run at people and use his physical attributes.





He does not want to write off the Dutchman yet as a Leeds player as he is yet to see Grot play in the position where he can be used most effectively.

Taking about Grot, Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I think he is raw and his game is unpolished.



“The good attributes are that he can play, has a good touch and he is quick and mobile.



“He might be better playing off a big man or out wide, where he can run at players, but every time he is brought on he gets stuck up front and gets to fight for long balls



“Everybody’s looking at him and thinking he is hopeless but the bottom line is that probably he’s not.



“The issue is to making him play where he is most effective.”

