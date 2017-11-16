XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2017 - 11:00 GMT

Middlesbrough Game Could Let Leeds United Stop Rot – Former Whites Boss

 




Neil Redfearn believes the game against Middlesbrough is a good opportunity for Leeds United to get out of their rotten run of form if they approach the game with a positive mindset.

After a good start to the season that saw Leeds climb to the top of the Championship, the Whites have been on a poor run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last ten league games.




Currently tenth in the league table, Leeds are in dire need of win but Sunday’s opponents Middlesbrough have been on a good run of form and are five places above them in the Championship.

Garry Monk’s men have won three games on the bounce and are favourites to beat an out of form Leeds side, but Redfearn feels if the Whites bring their A-game and remain positive, it could be a great chance for them to get themselves back on track.
 


“I am expecting a good game of football as you have got Middlesbrough who are on a good run”, the former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire.  

“Yes, Leeds are in a little bit of a blip, but I think on the day if they bring their A-game and get after this Middlesbrough side it could be a chance to stop the rot and get three points.

“They have got to be positive.”

Sunday will also be Monk’s first visit to Elland Road since he decided to leave Leeds United at the end of last season. 
 