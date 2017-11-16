Obviously Leeds Fans Much Better Than Middlesbrough Fans – Whites Star Gives View

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper insists that the Whites fans are a lot better than Middlesbrough’s, ahead of Boro’s trip to Elland Road on Sunday.



Elland Road has been buzzing in the present campaign and the decibel levels are expected to go up higher when Middlesbrough, led by former Leeds boss Garry Monk, visit at the weekend.











It will be the first time Monk, who guided Leeds to a seventh place finish last season, will have returned to Elland Road since leaving the Yorkshire giants in the summer.



And Cooper believes the atmosphere will be electric at Elland Road on Sunday, with both clubs having passionate sets of fans.





However, the 26-year-old said that the Leeds supporters are in a different class than their Middlesbrough counterparts.

“Yes definitely, two big clubs with good fan bases”, Cooper said on LUTV, when asked if the intensity is always good whenever Leeds play Boro.



“Obviously ours is a lot better than theirs.



“But [it’s a game between] two massive clubs and it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere and we need that.



“I know it’s cliche, but every bit of singing helps us.



“If we can do that from minute one to the last minute, we will give a good account of ourselves.”



Leeds, who are in the midst of a poor run of form, are currently 10th in the Championship table with 23 points from 16 games.

