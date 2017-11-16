Tottenham Can’t Lower Guard Against Arsenal, Former Spurs Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Darren Anderton has warned Spurs about Arsenal’s attacking threat ahead of the north London derby.



Tottenham are the form team going into this season’s first north London derby and have been on an unbeaten run of six in games involving their local rivals.











Arsenal have been a mixed bag this season and while their home form is good, they went into the international break on the back of a defeat at Manchester City, where limitations again came to the forefront.



However, despite what the form book says Anderton doesn’t want Tottenham to lower their guard against their local rivals, especially because of the attacking threat they possess.





But he is expecting Tottenham to pick up a win on the turf of their hated rivals in an open game.

Asked about Arsenal’s threats, the former Spurs man told Betsafe: “Their front players – [Alexis] Sanchez, [Alexandre} Lacazette – they are all goalscorers who work hard.



“If you are not concentrating for the full 90 minutes, they will take advantage of you.



“I think Spurs will have quite a bit of possession and that’s where defensively they need to be aware of all those players.



“I think it will be an open game and it can go either way, but I have got a sneaky feeling that Spurs will go there and win.”



Arsenal and Tottenham have scored the same amount of league goals this season but Mauricio Pochettino’s side have a far superior record, conceding nine fewer than their local rivals.

