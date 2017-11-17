Barcelona Keep Tabs On Arsenal Admired Nabil Fekir

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Nabil Fekir has emerged on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the January transfer window as they look to add to their attacking reserves.



Philippe Coutinho remains the top target for Barcelona, but the club are not confident about convincing Liverpool to sell the player in the winter window after their failure last summer.











Barcelona have been scouring Europe to identify a suitable candidate and a number of players are being extensively scouted for the January transfer window.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, Lyon’s Fekir has emerged as a player Barcelona are considering signing during the January window to strengthen their squad.





The 24-year-old Frenchman has been on the radar of big clubs across Europe for a several years, but a severe knee injury a couple of years ago pushed his growth back for a while.

But he has been in terrific form for Lyon this season, scoring eleven goals in as many games in Ligue 1 and has again been linked with a move away from the club.



Arsenal are believed to be considering making a move for him in the January window and even Real Madrid are rumoured to be keeping a close watch on his performances.



Barcelona have been in touch with Lyon regarding Fekir and the player is also said to be in the know about the interest from the Catalan giants.



He has a contract until 2020 with Lyon.

