06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/11/2017 - 14:18 GMT

Former Rangers Midfielder Unsure Gers Can Afford Derek McInnes Appointment

 




Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has revealed his doubts over whether the Glasgow giants can afford to appoint Derek McInnes as their new manager.

McInnes has been touted as the favourite to replace Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked by the Rangers board following a poor run of results and an air of discontent against the Portuguese inside the dressing room.




However, there has been no movement over Rangers getting a new man in place and the current Aberdeen manager confirmed on Thursday that there has been no contact from his former club.

A number of former Rangers player have vouched for McInnes to take charge of the club because of his recent record at Aberdeen and his history as a Gers player.
 


Ferguson also admits that the 46-year-old is the obvious choice for the club but he is unsure whether Rangers are in a financial positon to afford his appointment at the moment.  

The former Gers star told Betsafe: “He signed a new contract over the summer, something in the region of £750,000.

“I don’t know whether Rangers can afford that as they had to already pay off Pedro Caixinha and his staff and that’s a worry.

“Derek is the obvious choice; he has played here for a number of years, won a number of trophies and he knows what Rangers are all about.

“For me he’s the man Rangers need to get.”

Aberdeen are unwilling to lose McInnes and are expected to resist any move from Rangers. 
 