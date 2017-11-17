Jurgen Klopp Unwilling To Be Drawn On Virgil van Dijk Saga

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Virgil van Dijk chapter has been closed and he and his team will now aim to make life difficult for the defender and his Southampton team-mates at Anfield.



The defender was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer after Klopp made the Dutchman his top defensive target.











The Reds had to publicly apologise to the Saints for illegally approaching the player and Klopp chose not to sign an alternative target.



The Southampton manager though has conceded that he cannot guarantee the future of the player as money plays an integral part in the transfer of any player.





“I don’t know. I can’t control the market. You never know, because when we talk about money everybody has got a price", Pellegrino said at a press conference on Thursday.

Klopp on his part though insists that he has nothing to say about the transfer and will only concentrate on the job at hand at present, that is to manage all three points against Southampton, while making life difficult for Van Dijk and his team-mates.



Responding to questions on Van Dijk, the German manager said: “You really expect an answer? What happened in the summer? I have nothing to say about that.



“It should be difficult for every player coming to Anfield.



"Hopefully it’s difficult for him.”

