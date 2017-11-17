Paul Pogba Absence Had Visible Impact Insists Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho admits it is apparent from Manchester United’s style of football how much they have missed Paul Pogba.



Pogba limped off with a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s opening group game of the Champions League against FC Basel in September and Mourinho’s team have looked different without the Frenchman’s presence in the middle of the park.











Their form has also suffered as defeats at Huddersfield and Chelsea proved how much Manchester United missed a creative force in midfield, but the Frenchman is back in contention for the Newcastle United game on Saturday.



Mourinho refused to speak about the midfielder when he was recovering from the hamstring problem but the Manchester United manager conceded that it is clear his team missed Pogba’s influence in midfield.





Asked about Pogba, the Portuguese said in a press conference: “Paul you can see that there was, and now I can speak because he’s back, but you can clearly see Manchester United this season before Paul’s injury and after Paul’s injury.

“There are qualities in our football that influence our approach in matches, with Pogba and without Pogba, that’s as simple as that.”



Mourinho also confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo – both had been recovering from serious knee injuries since March – will also be part of the squad against the Magpies at Old Trafford.

