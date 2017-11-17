Romelu Lukaku Will Do Amazing Things For Belgium – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed Romelu Lukaku to scale new scoring heights with Belgium in the future.



Lukaku became Belgium’s goalscoring record holder during the international break as his solitary strike against Japan took him to 31 goals for his country, making him the top goalscorer for his nation.











Previously the record was held by Belgian legend Paul van Himst, who retired in 1977 and at 24, Lukaku has already scaled the peak for his national team and Mourinho believes there is more to come.



Mourinho admits that Van Himst is an icon of Belgian football and conceded that it is a lot easier for players to score international goals these days because of the amount of friendlies that are staged.





But he took nothing away from Lukaku and feels that his young age will make sure that he will score a staggering amount of goals for his country by the time he retires.

Mourinho said in a press conference: “He broke Paul van Himst’s record



“He’s played for his national team an iconic player for his country and for Romelu to be beating the record as such a young age is fantastic.



“I know that in previous generations the players had it different to score probably and in my country Eusebio’s record meant a lot without friendlies.



“But Romelu is very young, he has 10 more years to play for his country and I can imagine the number of goals can be amazing.”



Lukaku has been going through a dry spell for his club over the last few weeks and will be looking to get back to scoring for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United.

