06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 12:42 GMT

Barcelona Split Over Philippe Coutinho and Mesut Ozil

 




The Barcelona hierarchy are divided over whether they should go all in for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho again in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Barcelona tried hard to sign the Brazilian creative midfielder last summer and despite Coutinho trying to force the issue by slapping in a transfer request, Liverpool remained firm on their stance of not selling him.




The Catalan giants have remained in touch with Coutinho’s entourage and assured them that he remains their top target and another approach is expected in January.

However, the club hierarchy are divided on whether to again concentrate all their efforts in signing Coutinho in January or looking to bring in someone else for the time being.
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona general manager Jose Segura and executive director Oscar Grau are in favour of trying to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal.  

The duo are aware that signing Coutinho from Liverpool in January will be hard nut to crack as the Reds are not likely to make it any easier for the Catalan giants.

However, technical director Robert Fernandez is still in favour of going for the Brazilian and wants Barcelona to go all in again for the Liverpool man in January.

He does believe signing Ozil would be a smart move when it comes to the long term future of the squad and is not keen to see Barcelona move their attention from Coutinho.
 