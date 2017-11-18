Careful What You Wish For, Chelsea Legend Tells West Brom Fans Calling For Tony Pulis’ Head

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned West Brom of the dangers of sacking manager Tony Pulis.



Langley saw Chelsea thrash the Baggies 4-0 at the Hawthorns in a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon to leave Pulis hanging onto his job by a thread.











West Brom are now tipped to pull the trigger on Pulis' time as manager, but Langley thinks that unless the club's owner is willing to sink substantial sums of money into the transfer market then sacking the survival expert is a risk.



And he warned critical West Brom fans to be careful what they wish for when it comes to letting Pulis leave.





" I think if you are West Brom be careful what you wish for, that's what I would say", Langley said on Chelsea TV.