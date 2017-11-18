XRegister
06 October 2016

18/11/2017 - 17:20 GMT

Careful What You Wish For, Chelsea Legend Tells West Brom Fans Calling For Tony Pulis’ Head

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned West Brom of the dangers of sacking manager Tony Pulis.

Langley saw Chelsea thrash the Baggies 4-0 at the Hawthorns in a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon to leave Pulis hanging onto his job by a thread.




West Brom are now tipped to pull the trigger on Pulis' time as manager, but Langley thinks that unless the club's owner is willing to sink substantial sums of money into the transfer market then sacking the survival expert is a risk.

And he warned critical West Brom fans to be careful what they wish for when it comes to letting Pulis leave.
 


"I think if you are West Brom be careful what you wish for, that's what I would say", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

Unless you are going to put £30m, £40m into the coffers to buy some quality players you've got to be very careful."

Defeat against Chelsea has left West Brom sitting just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

The Baggies have won only two of their last 21 Premier League games, making for a miserable run which has piled pressure on Pulis.
 