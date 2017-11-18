XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/11/2017 - 11:37 GMT

Danny Welbeck On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Arsene Wenger has announced is Arsenal squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby later this afternoon at the Emirates.

Wenger has gone with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal, with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac taking up the wing back duties in the system. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are the midfield paring Arsenal have filed against their local rivals.




Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been given the responsibility of providing creativity, with Alexandre Lacazette getting the nod to start up front following his impressive showing with France during the international break. Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere are some of the options Wenger has on the bench.

Arsenal are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City and have not beaten Spurs in the league in their last six meetings.

 


Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck
 