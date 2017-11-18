Danny Welbeck On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsene Wenger has announced is Arsenal squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby later this afternoon at the Emirates.



Wenger has gone with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal, with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac taking up the wing back duties in the system. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are the midfield paring Arsenal have filed against their local rivals.











Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been given the responsibility of providing creativity, with Alexandre Lacazette getting the nod to start up front following his impressive showing with France during the international break. Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere are some of the options Wenger has on the bench.



Arsenal are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City and have not beaten Spurs in the league in their last six meetings.



Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck

