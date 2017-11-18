XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/11/2017 - 11:38 GMT

Dele Alli Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Arsenal in the north London derby later this afternoon at the Emirates.

With Toby Alderweireld injured, Pochettino has gone with the back three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies providing width from the wing back positions.




A midfield three of Moussa Sissoko, Moussa Dembele and Christian Eriksen will take the field with Dele Alli returning to the team to support the lone man up front, Harry Kane. Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks and Fernando Llorente are some of the options Pochettino has on the bench to call upon if needed.


With four points separating the two rivals, Tottenham will be looking to extend the gap with a win at the Emirates and keep pace with the Manchester teams.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Walkers-Peters, Foyth, Winks, Son, Llorente 
 