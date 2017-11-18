Dele Alli Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Mauricio Pochettino has named his Tottenham Hotspur squad that will take on Arsenal in the north London derby later this afternoon at the Emirates.



With Toby Alderweireld injured, Pochettino has gone with the back three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies providing width from the wing back positions.











A midfield three of Moussa Sissoko, Moussa Dembele and Christian Eriksen will take the field with Dele Alli returning to the team to support the lone man up front, Harry Kane. Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks and Fernando Llorente are some of the options Pochettino has on the bench to call upon if needed.



With four points separating the two rivals, Tottenham will be looking to extend the gap with a win at the Emirates and keep pace with the Manchester teams.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal



Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Walkers-Peters, Foyth, Winks, Son, Llorente

