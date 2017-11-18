Paul Pogba Brings This To Manchester United – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits Paul Pogba adds an X-Factor to the Manchester United midfield and helps to raise the game of the players around him.



Pogba is set to return to the Manchester United side today against Newcastle United at Old Trafford after recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since mid-September.











Jose Mourinho admits that he had to change Manchester United’s style of football because of the Frenchman’s absence and Wright has conceded that the side have missed Pogba’s presence.



The former Gunner believes the midfielder provides an X-factor to the Manchester United side and feels Pogba’s absence was felt at Old Trafford even off the field.





He is confident that the Frenchman’s return to the team will improve the players around him too because he provides confidence to his team-mates.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme: “They have missed Pogba, without a shadow of a doubt.



“He kind of gives them that X-Factor in midfield, that great pass or a lovely bit of play and gives confidence to other players.



"It was an unfortunate injury and to lose a player like that after the start of the season they had, I can imagine how upset he must have been.



“He has lot to do with them, not just the fact that he is such a great player but in and around the place as well.



“When he is playing two or three others players’ confidence rises us well.”



It remains to be seen whether Pogba gets straight back into the starting eleven against Newcastle United or Mourinho decides to hold him back on the bench for the time being.

