Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side have made a fine start to the season and sit at the top of the Premier League standings, and the Spanish boss will want his men to hit the ground running after the international break.











The Citizens boss is without Nicolas Otamendi, who is suspended.



In goal Guardiola selects Ederson, while in defence he opts for captain Vincent Kompany and John Stones. David Silva plays, as does Raheem Sterling, while Kevin De Bruyne will want to continue his good form. Gabriel Jesus is up top, with support from Leroy Sane.



If the Manchester City boss needs to make any changes against the Foxes then he can look to his bench and call for Sergio Aguero, with Yaya Toure another option.



Manchester City Team vs Leicester City



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Jesus



Substitutes:Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Agüero, Mangala, Bernardo, Yaya Toure

