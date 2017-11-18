XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 14:05 GMT

Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a fine start to the season and sit at the top of the Premier League standings, and the Spanish boss will want his men to hit the ground running after the international break.




The Citizens boss is without Nicolas Otamendi, who is suspended.

In goal Guardiola selects Ederson, while in defence he opts for captain Vincent Kompany and John Stones. David Silva plays, as does Raheem Sterling, while Kevin De Bruyne will want to continue his good form. Gabriel Jesus is up top, with support from Leroy Sane.

If the Manchester City boss needs to make any changes against the Foxes then he can look to his bench and call for Sergio Aguero, with Yaya Toure another option.

 


Manchester City Team vs Leicester City

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Jesus

Substitutes:Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Agüero, Mangala, Bernardo, Yaya Toure 
 