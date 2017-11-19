Celtic Sold This Player On The Cheap – Former Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes that Celtic sold Virgil van Dijk to Southampton for less than his value.



Celtic raided Dutch side FC Groningen to snap up Van Dijk in the summer of 2013, paying the Eredivisie club a fee of £2.6m, plus a ten per cent sell on fee, for the centre-back.











The Bhoys made a big profit when they sold Van Dijk to Premier League club Southampton in 2015, with the Saints coughing up around the £13m mark.



Van Dijk has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool over the last six months, though Southampton have refused to sell despite being able to earn a fee in excess of £50m for the centre-back.





Sutton knows Van Dijk is a man in demand and believes Celtic undervalued him when selling to Southampton two years ago .