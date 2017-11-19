Every Leeds United Player Should Be Like Him – Summer Recruit Earns Ex-White’s Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has poured praise on Ezgjan Alioski after he scored in the Whites' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Sunday.



The jury has been out on Alioski during Leeds' poor run of form, but Whelan thinks the Macedonia international ran through brick walls for Thomas Christiansen's men against Boro.











Alioski scored Leeds' second goal, which ultimately won the game, in the 54th minute and Whelan thinks that the attacker was an example to every Whites player on the pitch.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "He's got loads of energy, he's a fit lad. The only thing we've ever questioned is can he put his foot in when he needs to; we saw it in Bristol because he did that before.





" Today we had it for the full amount of time he was on the field. He must have been shattered. He looked shattered from the amount of work rate he put in", he continued.