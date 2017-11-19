He Flattened Marcus Tavernier, Pontus Jansson Is Back – Former Leeds Star Hails Swede

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Pontus Jansson has turned the clock back to last season after he put in a superb performance in Leeds United's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road.



As Leeds' form has slumped, Jansson has come in for fierce criticism and was even dropped from the side at one point by Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen.











He started in the backline alongside central defensive partner Liam Cooper against Garry Monk's Boro and turned in an aggressive performance which saw him bully the visiting attackers.



Young Marcus Tavernier was one to feel Jansson's wrath as the Sweden international went in with a forceful challenge.





Whelan thinks the performance signalled that Jansson is back and lauded the Swede's display at Elland Road in a game which mattered hugely to the fans .