XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2017 - 21:36 GMT

He’s Magic, Ran Show Against Middlesbrough – Former Leeds United Star Hails White

 




Noel Whelan has revealed he loves watching Samu Saiz in action for Leeds United and feels the Spaniard ran the game in the Whites' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Leeds welcomed former boss Garry Monk back to Elland Road for the Championship fixture and the Whites were determined to end their poor run of form by beating their ex-manager's new employers.




Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski did the trick as Middlesbrough were only able to score once, from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left.

Saiz clocked up 88 minutes at Elland Road before he was replaced by Eunan O'Kane and Whelan was delighted with what he saw from the Spaniard. 
 


"I love watching him. He's magic", Whelan admitted on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about Saiz.

"His energy, his enthusiasm for the football match, his strength on the ball, his trickiness, his creativity, everything.

"That boy can run a show by himself and he's done that for most of the game today."

Leeds swooped to beat several Spanish sides to Saiz's signature in the summer, scooping up the former Real Madrid youngster from Huesca after a sparkling season in the Segunda Division.
  