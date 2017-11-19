He’s Magic, Ran Show Against Middlesbrough – Former Leeds United Star Hails White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has revealed he loves watching Samu Saiz in action for Leeds United and feels the Spaniard ran the game in the Whites' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Sunday.



Leeds welcomed former boss Garry Monk back to Elland Road for the Championship fixture and the Whites were determined to end their poor run of form by beating their ex-manager's new employers.











Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski did the trick as Middlesbrough were only able to score once, from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left.



Saiz clocked up 88 minutes at Elland Road before he was replaced by Eunan O'Kane and Whelan was delighted with what he saw from the Spaniard.





" I love watching him. He's magic", Whelan admitted on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about Saiz.