No Final Agreement Yet As Dortmund Demand Big Fee From Arsenal For Chief Scout

Borussia Dortmund are set to lose their chief scout Sven Mislintat to Arsenal, but the move is not yet agreed.



Arsenal have been impressed with Mislintat's work for the Ruhr giants and Arsene Wenger wants his expertise at the Emirates Stadium.











It has been claimed in some quarters that the deal is done and dusted, but according to German daily WAZ, no agreement has yet been finalised for Mislintat to head to London.



Indeed, Borussia Dortmund are demanding the Gunners put their hands in their pockets and fork out a high transfer fee for the chief scout.





The move is still expected to go through and Mislintat is tipped to be appointed chief scout at Arsenal .