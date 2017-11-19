XRegister
06 October 2016

19/11/2017 - 13:35 GMT

No Final Agreement Yet As Dortmund Demand Big Fee From Arsenal For Chief Scout

 




Borussia Dortmund are set to lose their chief scout Sven Mislintat to Arsenal, but the move is not yet agreed.

Arsenal have been impressed with Mislintat's work for the Ruhr giants and Arsene Wenger wants his expertise at the Emirates Stadium.




It has been claimed in some quarters that the deal is done and dusted, but according to German daily WAZ, no agreement has yet been finalised for Mislintat to head to London.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund are demanding the Gunners put their hands in their pockets and fork out a high transfer fee for the chief scout.
 


The move is still expected to go through and Mislintat is tipped to be appointed chief scout at Arsenal.

He has been at Dortmund since 2007 and played a key role in the club signing Raphael Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mislintat has been chased by clubs before, with Hamburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Bayern Munich wanting him for differing roles, but Dortmund blocked a departure.

He penned a new contract just months ago, running until 2021.

Mislintat previously fell out with former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who vetoed the signing of Oliver Torres, on which the chief scout had been working.

Tuchel even banned Mislintat from Dortmund's training ground.
  