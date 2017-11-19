No Pierre-Michel Lasogga – Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 13:15 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Middlesbrough in a Championship fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.



The Whites are on a dire run of form and have lost six of their last seven league games, something which has contributed to a slide down the table to eleventh spot.











With the pressure mounting on head coach Thomas Christiansen, Leeds go with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the central defensive pairing, while Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips will look to control midfield. Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski all operate behind Kemar Roofe.



If Christiansen needs to make any changes against Middlesbrough during the course of the 90 minutes then Christiansen has a number of options on the bench, including Vurnon Anita and Caleb Ekuban. German striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is not in the matchday squad due to illness, while Stuart Dallas has an ankle knock.



Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough



Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Phillips, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe



Substitutes: Wiedwald, Pennington, Anita, O'Kane, Sacko, Ekuban, Grot

