This Week – Rangers Linked Ante Postecoglu Set For Crunch Future Talks

Rangers linked Ante Postecoglu is set to make a decision on whether he will remain as Australia coach.
The 52-year-old has just qualified Australia for the World Cup in Russia next summer, but it is far from clear whether he will still be in charge of the Socceroos when the tournament rolls around.
Postecoglu has been mooted as a contender to take over at Scottish giants Rangers and is set for crunch talks with Football Federation Australia next week.
And Postecoglu is keen for his future with the Socceroos to be resolved quickly.
"It will happen this week [my meeting with the FFA]", Postecoglu said on the ABC's Offsiders.
"You don't want to be continually asked and I've tried to be as honest with people without saying it will all get decided after this game. It wasn't just about me stringing people along.
"It will happen and it will happen quickly. We'll have those discussions and there will be a resolution."
Asked about his situation and staying, the Australia boss said: "It fluctuates all the time. I can't say I'm locked.
"There are things there, some are personal, some are private, some are me as a person and some are professional, that need to be put into place.
"And also what's going to be good for the team is a consideration – they all need to be discussed. It will be a quick resolution."
Rangers are currently being led by caretaker boss Graeme Murty and the Gers taking their time about an appointment has led to speculation they are waiting for a manager already employed elsewhere.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is the current favourite to take over at Ibrox, but Rangers have yet to make an approach to the Pittodrie club, casting doubt over whether they want the former Bristol City manager.