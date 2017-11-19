This Week – Rangers Linked Ante Postecoglu Set For Crunch Future Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers linked Ante Postecoglu is set to make a decision on whether he will remain as Australia coach.



The 52-year-old has just qualified Australia for the World Cup in Russia next summer, but it is far from clear whether he will still be in charge of the Socceroos when the tournament rolls around.











Postecoglu has been mooted as a contender to take over at Scottish giants Rangers and is set for crunch talks with Football Federation Australia next week.



And Postecoglu is keen for his future with the Socceroos to be resolved quickly.





" It will happen this week [my meeting with the FFA]", Postecoglu said on the ABC's Offsiders.