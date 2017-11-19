World-Class David Luiz On Bench Great For Chelsea Squad Says Blues Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks it is great for the depth of the Blues squad that a world-class performer such as David Luiz is on the bench.



Boss Antonio Conte has begun to prefer Andreas Christensen as part of his back three, meaning Luiz has been forced to warm the bench at Stamford Bridge.











The Brazil international was again on the bench on Saturday as Chelsea routed West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns to leave Tony Pulis hanging by a thread as Baggies boss.



Langley does not believe there is any way Conte can drop Christensen at present given his performances in the heart of defence.





And he thinks Luiz being on the bench shows the depth of the squad at Conte's disposal, which is good news for Chelsea .