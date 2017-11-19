XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2017 - 12:51 GMT

World-Class David Luiz On Bench Great For Chelsea Squad Says Blues Legend

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks it is great for the depth of the Blues squad that a world-class performer such as David Luiz is on the bench.

Boss Antonio Conte has begun to prefer Andreas Christensen as part of his back three, meaning Luiz has been forced to warm the bench at Stamford Bridge.




The Brazil international was again on the bench on Saturday as Chelsea routed West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns to leave Tony Pulis hanging by a thread as Baggies boss.

Langley does not believe there is any way Conte can drop Christensen at present given his performances in the heart of defence.
 


And he thinks Luiz being on the bench shows the depth of the squad at Conte's disposal, which is good news for Chelsea.

We're keeping a world-class centre-half, in Luiz, on the bench, which is great for the squad", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"Christensen is playing that well and is that composed at the back that there is no way the manager can change it.

"When you get on that pitch you have to play well enough week in, week out to keep the shirt, and that's what's happening."

Chelsea are next in action away against Qarabag in the Champions League in midweek and it remains to be seen whether Conte chooses to hand Luiz playing time in the fixture.
  