06 October 2016

20/11/2017 - 16:23 GMT

Everton Given Chance To Appoint Former Algeria Boss, Frenchman Waits For Response

 




Everton have been offered the chance to appoint former Algeria and Rennes coach Christian Gourcuff – and he is awaiting the Toffees' answer.

The Goodison Park outfit are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the campaign; David Unsworth is in temporary charge.




Watford boss Marco Silva has been linked with the role, but Everton can go French if they so wish.

According to Canal +, Everton have been offered the services of Gourcuff and the Frenchman is waiting for their response.
 


The 62-year-old is keen to take up the challenge of managing in England with Everton and has worked outside his native France before.

Gourcuff has had spells in charge of Qatari side Al-Ittihad, while he bossed African country Algeria between 2014 and 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Everton are tempted to hand Gourcuff the reins at Goodison Park, especially as he has never managed in English football.
  