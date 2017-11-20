Everton Given Chance To Appoint Former Algeria Boss, Frenchman Waits For Response

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have been offered the chance to appoint former Algeria and Rennes coach Christian Gourcuff – and he is awaiting the Toffees' answer.



The Goodison Park outfit are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the campaign; David Unsworth is in temporary charge.











Watford boss Marco Silva has been linked with the role, but Everton can go French if they so wish.



According to Canal +, Everton have been offered the services of Gourcuff and the Frenchman is waiting for their response.





The 62-year-old is keen to take up the challenge of managing in England with Everton and has worked outside his native France before .