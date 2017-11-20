Pleasure To Play With Him – Rangers Defender Salutes Former FC Porto Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Bruno Alves has revealed that it was a pleasure for him to play with former Chelsea full-back Jose Bosingwa for both club and country.



Bosingwa, who is a product of Boavista’s youth set-up, joined FC Porto in the summer of 2003.











At Porto, the right-back shared a dressing room with Alves, who also played alongside Bosingwa for the Portuguese national team.



Bosingwa helped Porto to win four league titles and a Champions League before signing for Chelsea in 2008.





The 35-year-old won another Champions League with the Blues, along with lifting two FA Cups, as he established himself at Stamford Bridge.

And Alves, who explained that Bosingwa was good both going forward and defending, said that he relished playing beside his compatriot.



“He played with me at Porto and also in the national team”, Alves said on Rangers TV.



“He was very fast, technical and could put in good crosses.



“He was really, really good at both attacking and defending.



“It was a pleasure for me to play with him.”



Bosingwa, who last turned out for Trabzonspor in 2016, earned 28 caps for Portugal between 2007 and 2015.



He joined Queens Park Rangers from Chelsea in 2012 before leaving for Turkey to sign for Trabzonspor the following season.

