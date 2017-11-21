Borussia Dortmund’s Recent Results Deceptive, Mauricio Pochettino Warns Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that Borussia Dortmund's lacklustre form is deceptive and has told his men to be ready to fight in the Champions League clash between the two.



The Lilywhites go into the match this evening as the top team from the group and a win either tonight or against APOEL on 6th December would see to it that they remain there while reaching the round of 16.











The German giants on the other hand are at risk of going out, being placed third in the group, and must win on Tuesday in order to keep their hopes of going through to the next round alive.



While Dortmund's result against Real Madrid next month will also be important, Pochettino believes that his team will have to be extra cautious in their approach so that they can come away from the game with all three points.





"We go there to try to perform well and win", Pochettino told his club's official website.

"Borussia Dortmund are not on a good run, they are suffering a little with results but not performances. They are playing well.



"This is a good team, good players and this is the last chance for them to be alive [in the competition], but they also rely on the Real Madrid game.



"They will try to beat us and we have to be ready for that, to fight and play in our best way."



Tottenham head into the game after having lost their last match in the league against Arsenal on Saturday.

