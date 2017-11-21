I Know What’s More Important – Former Leeds Star Jokes No Brownie Points For Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has jokingly dismissed Pierre-Michel Lasogga deserving credit with the Leeds United fans for missing the birth of his daughter to play for the Whites.



A debate is raging amongst Leeds fans over whether Lasogga or Kemar Roofe should be deployed up top, with the German offering more of an aerial threat and Roofe more mobility.











Lasogga missed Leeds' 2-1 win over Middlesbrough through illness as Roofe turned in a praise-worthy display at Elland Road.



Some fans want Roofe keeping up top regardless of Lasogga's fitness, but it was put to Whelan that the German should get some credit for missing the birth of his daughter to play for the club.





But Whelan joked that such a choice is a no brainer .

"What's more important, the birth of your child or playing for Leeds United? Well, I know which one it is", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I'm sticking with playing for Leeds United.



"The kid's going to be there for years. You're not going to be playing for Leeds for that long, your career's going to come to an end", Whelan added.



Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen has said he will assess Lasogga ahead of Wednesday night's meeting against Wolves as he decides whether the German is fit enough to be back in the mix.

