It’s Massive – Harry Kane Hails Spurs Win At Borussia Dortmund

Harry Kane has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany "massive" as Mauricio Pochettino's men booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners in style.



It was Dortmund who took the lead in the Group H encounter as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net just past the half hour mark.











Spurs wasted no time in pulling level in the second half and it was 1-1 just four minutes into the second period when Kane hit a low shot from the edge of the box which found the back of the net.



Tottenham sealed the deal 14 minutes from time through Heung-Min Son.





The Korean was clinical with his curling shot and secured a big 2-1 win in Germany for Spurs .

Kane was delighted to see Son score and also thrilled with the victory.



"It is massive, an unbelievable night for the fans and the club", he said on BT Sport.



"Everyone was doubting us before the group even started that we would not even get through, so a fantastic night.



"It was a big goal, we knew if we could take one chance we would be right back in it.



"Delighted to see the goal go in and what a finish by Son."



Tottenham can now ease off for their final group game as they have booked top spot ahead of Real Madrid.

