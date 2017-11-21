XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/11/2017 - 13:03 GMT

Liverpool Target Exactly What Bayern Munich Need Says Former Germany International

 




Former Germany international Andreas Moller has talked up Bayern Munich making a move for Liverpool target Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic has been turning heads at Borussia Dortmund and the Ruhr giants could have a difficult job keeping hold of him when big money bids start rolling in.




Bayern Munich are beginning to think about successors to the ageing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and Moller believes that the United States international could fit the bill for the Bavarians.

Moller had two spells as a player at Borussia Dortmund and is a keen admirer of Pulisic's talents.
 


He said on Kicker.tv: "When you have two who are getting older you have to worry.

"One name that keeps coming up is Christian Pulisic.

"He could be exactly this player that Bayern need on the flank as a counterpart to Kingsley Coman", Moller added.

Dortmund are in no mood to sell Pulisic and have been keen to wave away transfer speculation over the last 12 months; it is unclear how they would react if Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich lodge a bid.

Still just 19 years old, Pulisic has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund so far this term, scoring three goals.
  