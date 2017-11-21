Liverpool Target Exactly What Bayern Munich Need Says Former Germany International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Germany international Andreas Moller has talked up Bayern Munich making a move for Liverpool target Christian Pulisic.



Pulisic has been turning heads at Borussia Dortmund and the Ruhr giants could have a difficult job keeping hold of him when big money bids start rolling in.











Bayern Munich are beginning to think about successors to the ageing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and Moller believes that the United States international could fit the bill for the Bavarians.



Moller had two spells as a player at Borussia Dortmund and is a keen admirer of Pulisic's talents.





He said on Kicker.tv: "When you have two who are getting older you have to worry .